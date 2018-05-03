Market Overview

KeyBanc: The Good And Bad From Tesla's Q1 Report

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2018 9:29am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s first-quarter report Wednesday had multiple data points for both bulls and bears to highlight, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Brad Erickson maintains a Sector Weight rating on Tesla's stock with no assigned price target.

The Thesis

Bullish investors will be happy that Tesla's earnings report showed the following, Erickson said:

  • The company is unlikely to need to oversee a capital raise this year.
  • GAAP profitability and positive cash flow is likely in the bottom half of 2018.
  • Long-term Model 3 gross margin targets were raised to the high-20s by late next year.
  • Model 3 reservations were maintained at 450,000-plus, and 10,000 deliveries were completed so far.

On the other hand, bears would point out:

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mishandling of analyst questions during the conference call.
  • Model 3 production targets were pushed back for the fourth time since production started.
  • Capital expenditure reductions should yield a slower push beyond 5,000 Model 3 units per week.

Tesla's stock appears to be "a bit oversold" due to a low Model 3 profitability bar for the company to achieve, a "solid and likely improving" demand environment and encouraging production announcements in the coming quarters, the analyst said

Longer-term valuation sensitivity and an "unfavorable" conference call justifies a neutral stance on the stock, according to KeyBanc. 

Price Action

Shares of Tesla were trading lower by 6.69 percent before the open Thursday. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: Brad Erickson Elon Musk KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

