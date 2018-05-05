Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Therapeutics' Upcoming Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Data 'A Strong Catalyst,' Janney Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2018 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Summit Therapeutics' Upcoming Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Data 'A Strong Catalyst,' Janney Says In Bullish Initiation
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2018

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S ADR (NASDAQ: SMMT) is conducting clinical trials for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, and clostridium difficile infection, or CDI.

The Analyst

Janney analyst Yun Zhong initiated coverage of Summit Therapeutics with a Buy rating and $27 fair value estimate.

The Thesis

The reduction in developmental myosin revealed by Summit Therapeutics with interim data from the PhaseOut DMD trial, as well as magnetic resonance spectroscopy data, strongly backs the efficacy of ezutromid, Zhong said in a Wednesday note.

DMD is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, which results from the lack of dystrophin, a protein responsible for maintaining healthy muscle function.

The PhaseOut trial is an open-label, multicenter trial with 40 patients in the U.S. and U.K. ages 5-10 years. 

"We do not believe investors fully appreciate the encouraging efficacy signal demonstrated by the 24-week data from the PhaseOut DMD study, and that the upcoming 48-week data in 3Q18 should be a strong catalyst for Summit shares," Zhong said. 

Janney expects FDA approval of ezutromid in 2021 following the completion of a placebo-controlled study.

Since all DMD patients are eligible for treatment, Zhong forecast significant commercial potential.

Ridinilazole for CDI adds more potential to Summit's pipeline, the analyst said. The company received a $62-million Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority award that "highlights both the significant unmet medical need and the program's strong prospect." 

The Price Action

Summit Therapeutics shares were down marginally at $13.74 at the close Friday.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: SIGA Rallies On FDA Panel Backing, Rigel And Gilead React To Earnings

The Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Merck And Pfizer Earnings On Tap

Cross-section of a Duchenne muscular dystrophy patient's muscle by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for SMMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Janney CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2018OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SMMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CDI DMDAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMMT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SMMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.