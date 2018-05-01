Market Overview

The Pullback In Thor Is 'Overdone,' BMO Upgrades To Outperform
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2018 12:36pm   Comments
Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) has slumped about 30 percent in the year-to-date period.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded Thor from Market Perform to Outperform, but maintained the price target at $150.

The Thesis

The discounted valuation of Thor shares relative to the leisure peers and the overall market is due to concerns about higher channel inventory, likely decline in deliveries and the current RV cycle tapering off, Johnson said in a Tuesday note.

The analyst views the RV industry as "fundamentally sound," with retiring Baby Boomers and younger first-time buyers who are enamored with camping experiencing and outdoor lifestyle driving demand. A reduction in personal tax and a strong economy is also boosting demand, the analyst said.

Johnson said 2018 has been off to a strong start with respect to sales for Thor, citing conversations with dealers. The inclement weather that deferred some sales and deliveries is merely a timing issue.

BMO sees the elevated inventory levels as appropriate, as dealers stock ahead of the winter show season and spring selling season.

Even if there is a downshift from a "double-digit industry growth" to a more moderate "high-single digit growth" longer term, BMO still feels Thor shares have overcorrected.

" ... we think the pullback is overdone, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors to buy this high quality company in the fast growing RV industry," Johnson wrote in the note.

Price Action

At time of writing, Thor shares were up 1 percent to $107.23.

Latest Ratings for THO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Mar 2018ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2018Aegis CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for THO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Gerrick JohnsonAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

