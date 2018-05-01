Stifel: What To Expect From Spotify's First Earnings Report As A Public Company
Streaming music provider Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is scheduled to report its first-ever earnings as a public company after Wednesday's market close.
The Analyst
Stifel's John Egbert maintains a Buy rating on Spotify with an unchanged $180 price target.
The Thesis
Spotify is modeling to report the following metrics, Egbert said in a Tuesday note:
- 75 million premium subscribers.
- Total monthly active users of 169.3 million.
- Total revenue of $1.36 billion in the U.S. dollar equivalent.
- $317.6 million in gross profit.
- A 23.2-percent gross profit margin.
- An operating loss of $87.5 million.
Investors should pay attention to whether the following questions are answered during the earnings call, Egbert said:
- How will adding increased functionality for free users impact conversion to a paid subscription?
- Does increased functionality for free users hurt or help gross margins given the ad-supported model?
- Were there any notable subscriber trends per region in the quarter?
- What impact to Spotify's business is being felt from increased competition?
- Will bi-annual free trials grow in-line with gross subscriber additions?
- When will average revenue per user headwinds ease?
- What is the impact to Spotify's business from the acquisition of Loudr?
- What is management's opinion on the Music Modernization Act?
- Any commentary on Spotify's rumored in-car listening device?
Price Action
Spotify shares were up about 1 percent at the time of publication Tuesday.
Listen To The Music: Evercore Names 5 Reasons Why Spotify Is A Winner
Morgan Stanley Takes Bullish View On Spotify, Says User Base Could Reach 200M By 2022
Photo courtesy of Spotify.
Latest Ratings for SPOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Buckingham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Apr 2018
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Apr 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: John Egbert Loudr Music Music Modernization ActAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.