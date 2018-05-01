Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel: What To Expect From Spotify's First Earnings Report As A Public Company

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2018 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Stifel: What To Expect From Spotify's First Earnings Report As A Public Company
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2018
Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft
Pandora And The U.S. Congress: It's Not Fair, But It Won't Hurt The Company (Seeking Alpha)

Streaming music provider Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is scheduled to report its first-ever earnings as a public company after Wednesday's market close.

The Analyst

Stifel's John Egbert maintains a Buy rating on Spotify with an unchanged $180 price target.

The Thesis

Spotify is modeling to report the following metrics, Egbert said in a Tuesday note: 

  • 75 million premium subscribers.
  • Total monthly active users of 169.3 million.
  • Total revenue of $1.36 billion in the U.S. dollar equivalent. 
  • $317.6 million in gross profit. 
  • A 23.2-percent gross profit margin.
  • An operating loss of $87.5 million. 

Investors should pay attention to whether the following questions are answered during the earnings call, Egbert said: 

  • How will adding increased functionality for free users impact conversion to a paid subscription?
  • Does increased functionality for free users hurt or help gross margins given the ad-supported model?
  • Were there any notable subscriber trends per region in the quarter?
  • What impact to Spotify's business is being felt from increased competition?
  • Will bi-annual free trials grow in-line with gross subscriber additions?
  • When will average revenue per user headwinds ease?
  • What is the impact to Spotify's business from the acquisition of Loudr?
  • What is management's opinion on the Music Modernization Act?
  • Any commentary on Spotify's rumored in-car listening device? 

Price Action

Spotify shares were up about 1 percent at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Listen To The Music: Evercore Names 5 Reasons Why Spotify Is A Winner

Morgan Stanley Takes Bullish View On Spotify, Says User Base Could Reach 200M By 2022

Photo courtesy of Spotify. 

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Apr 2018JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Egbert Loudr Music Music Modernization ActAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2018
Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft
Despite 'Challenging' Economics, Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Spotify
Listen To The Music: Evercore Names 5 Reasons Why Spotify Is A Winner
Morgan Stanley Takes Bullish View On Spotify, Says User Base Could Reach 200M By 2022
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPOT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.