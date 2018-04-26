Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capricious Call: Baird Reverses Teradyne Downgrade After One Day
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2018 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Capricious Call: Baird Reverses Teradyne Downgrade After One Day
Related TER
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook, Chipotle, Trump, Jobless Claims And More
Earnings Season's Biggest Winners And Losers... So Far (Seeking Alpha)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) shares closed down 16.4 percent Wednesday, reacting to a deceleration in semi-test demand suggested by the company's guidance for the second quarter. 

The sell-off led Baird to reverse the rating change it issued Wednesday to become a Teradyne bull once more. 

The Analyst

Analyst Richard Eastman upgraded Teradyne from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $40 to $41. 

The Thesis

Wednesday's sell-off after Teradyne's first-quarter print created a good entry point for a high-quality value idea, Eastman said in a Thursday note.

Although the updated semi-test market needs to prove itself before shares can fully recover, the analyst said he would use the weakness to take advantage of reasonable valuation, intact secular semiconductor trends, the company's proven share gain ability in test, wireless growth prospects and the differentiated growth and expanded significance of the robotics business.

Teradyne's reduced fiscal 2018 system-on-chip, or SOC, market outlook caused Baird to trim its calendar 2018 EPS estimate from $2.15 to $1.95. Baird forecast total revenue this year of $1.99 billion.

Eastman raised the calendar 2019 EPS estimate from $2.50 to $2.62 to reflect expectations for a recovery in the SOC test segment. The analyst projects the re-emergence of alternating years of growth in the SOC market.

Baird expects IA operating expenditure to double in calendar 2019 on the basis of organic investments. Given Teradyne's acquisitions of Mobile Industrial Robots and Energid, Eastman said he expects robotics to be about 30 percent of the company's business by 2021.

The Price Action

Teradyne shares were down 2.16 percent at $33.93 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

12 Semiconductor Stocks Morgan Stanley Is Watching This Week

Vetr Crowd Upgrades ON Semiconductor

Latest Ratings for TER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Apr 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2018DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird Richard EastmanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TER)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook, Chipotle, Trump, Jobless Claims And More
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 100 Points; Trivago Shares Plunge
Baird Downgrades Teradyne On Deceleration In Demand
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TER
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.