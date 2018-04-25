Analyst: Walmart's Personal Shoppers Are A Key Advantage In Grocery Delivery
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) investors are looking for any edge they can find in fending off Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and other grocery competitors. Walmart has at least one advantage over its rivals, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
KeyBanc's Edward Yruma has an Overweight rating on Walmart with a $112 price target. The analyst has an Overweight on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) with a $115 price target.
Delivery With DoorDash
KeyBanc's Edward Yruma projects that Walmart will aggressively expand its $9.95 grocery delivery service in 2018.
With grocery delivery expected to be available in more than 2,000 Walmart stores by the end of the year, the retailer is clearly establishing a first-mover advantage, the analyst said in a Tuesday note.
Walmart’s recently announced partnership with DoorDash is an indication that the company intends to aggressively press the advantage and gain as much initial market share of the grocery delivery business as possible, Yruma said.
The DoorDash partnership is the type of solution the company is seeking until it can establish its own in-house delivery service, he said.
“This announcement follows the company’s announcement of a partnership with Postmates on April 10 in Charlotte; we expect both services to expand markets with Walmart and would expect to see a Walmart-owned delivery solution as well in time."
The Personal Shopper Advantage
While Walmart may not have its own employees doing the deliveries, Yruma said having Walmart employees selecting the products is a major advantage.
“Importantly, we believe Walmart’s dedicated staff (18,000 personal shoppers) gives the company a meaningful advantage over competitors (Amazon PrimeNow, Target-Shipt) that rely more heavily on non-store staff to pick."
The Walmart-DoorDash partnership is good news for GrubHub, as it will shift DoorDash’s focus away from going after GrubHub’s business, Yruma said.
Related Links:
Amazon Moving Retail Wars To An Unexpected Battleground: Physical Stores
Morgan Stanley: Walmart's Slowing E-Commerce Growth Is Cause For Concern
Photo courtesy of Walmart.
Latest Ratings for WMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Argus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Perform
|Feb 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Edward Yruma KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.