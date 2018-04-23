Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barclays: Verizon A Buy Despite DOJ Probe
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2018 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Barclays: Verizon A Buy Despite DOJ Probe
Related VZ
Earnings Preview: Verizon And AT&T Report Q1 Results This Week
The Week Ahead: Sohn Conference, FANG Earnings, DocuSign IPO
AT&T: Why The Patient Stand To Be Rewarded (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the threat of a Justice Department investigation that crippled shares Friday, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) caught a fresh Buy rating Monday from an analyst who’s been on the sidelines since 2015.

The Analyst 

Barclays analyst Amir Rozwadowski upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight and maintained a $56 price target.

The Thesis

By Barclays’ assessment, Verizon’s historically low valuation does not reflect the firm’s multiple opportunities to improve fundamentals, including service revenue recovery.

“Moreover, its cash generation capabilities, dividend coverage and ability to de-lever are all on sustainably better footing,” Rozwadowski said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“While we expect Verizon’s capital intensity to increase beginning next year, the company has made a credible case that a multi-use architecture improves return characteristics for every dollar invested.”

Verizon’s long-term performance has been stunted by uncertainty around competition and margin trajectory, acquisition and investment strategy and the firm’s capacity to grow service revenue.

“We expect the latter to improve in the second half of 2018 [and] consider the company relatively better-positioned in dealing with cable competition, on pace to at least hold margins via cost reductions and don’t anticipate any transformative deals on the horizon,” Rozwadowski said. 

Price Action

Verizon shares were trading up 1.17 percent at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Sprint, T-Mobile Reportedly Revive Merger Talks

Analysis: Government 5G Network Unlikely, Despite Reports

Photo courtesy of Verizon. 

Latest Ratings for VZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2018HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2018GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amir Rozwadowski BarclaysAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Earnings Preview: Verizon And AT&T Report Q1 Results This Week
The Week Ahead: Sohn Conference, FANG Earnings, DocuSign IPO
Benchmark Nears Benchmark: 10-Year Close To 3% Ahead Of Earnings Deluge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2018
Telecom Stocks Fall Amid Report Of DOJ Investigation
Marissa Mayer: Activist Campaigns Eroded 'Tens Of Billions Of Dollars Of Upside' At Yahoo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VZ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.