Okta Has 'Run The Playbook Flawlessly,' Canaccord Genuity Says In Upgrade
The bullish case for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is quite simple: positive fundamental data continues to stack up, sending positive signals for the company's outlook, according to Canaccord Genuity.
The Analyst
Canaccord's Richard Davis upgraded Okta's stock rating from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $36 to $50.
The Thesis
Okta could be an elite "25-10-10" company: one that can sustain a 25-percent growth rate for about 10 years, and over that time period generate "an epic 10-bagger stock price return," Davis said in a Sunday note.
The identity management company could achieve this outlook for three primary reasons, the analyst said:
- Improving fundamentals from an already strong level.
- An "ample" total addressable market with no "glass ceiling."
- Okta is many years away from reaching a point where customer acquisition costs are punitive.
Investors have reason to be concerned with relatively new IPOs like Okta, but so far the company has "run the playbook flawlessly," Davis said: conservative guidance, beat and "barely raise" and repeat.
In the long run, investors should have confidence that Okta's combination of growth within its core competency in ID management and new products in adjacent segments will allow the company to achieve "several billion" in revenue, the analyst said.
Canaccord's $50 price target is based on a 14.6x EV/revenue multiple on 2019 estimates, which implies a multiple compression from its current 15.6x multiple on 2018E revenue.
Price Action
Okta shares were up 2.4 percent at $42.98 at the time of publication Monday.
The Case For Being Optimistic On Okta
Switch Keeps Recent IPO Market Momentum Going
Photo courtesy of Okta.
Latest Ratings for OKTA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Mar 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for OKTA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity ID Management Richard DavisAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.