Credit Suisse Raises Amazon Price Target, Says Retailer Is Poised To Capture Next Wave Of Online Dollars
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2018 12:20pm   Comments
Shares of  Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are up over 33 percent year-to-date and have more room to grow, according to Credit Suisse. 

Amazon's next catalyst could be first-quarter results that are scheduled for release after the close on Thursday, April 26. 

The Analyst

Analyst Stephen Ju maintained his Outperform rating on the shares of Amazon and increased his price target from $1,750 to $1,800, presenting roughly 16 percent upside from current levels.

The Thesis

Given Amazon's product innovation and iteration track record, the company is well-positioned to capture the next wave of retail dollars that are moving from offline to online, Ju said in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

E-commerce growth over the next two decades will depend on harder-to-handle, non-homogeneous product verticals, the analyst said. 

Ju sees apparel and groceries as two high-value categories that have yet to migrate online. Amazon Prime Wardrobe and the link-up between Whole Foods content and Prime Now distribution will likely address these opportunities, the analyst said.

Credit Suisse said it has updated its model to incorporate the following changes:

  • The addition of new fulfillment center openings.
  • Higher ad revenue from 2 percent of 3P gross merchandise volume to 2.15 percent.
  • Increased subscription-based revenues for media and content.

Long-term outperformance hinges on operating margin expansion in the e-commerce segment an, ongoing margin benefit and upward bias to AWS revenue forecasts, Ju said. 

For Q1, Credit Suisse forecast revenue of $48.87 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $5.97 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.93. This compares to the consensus estimates of $49.94 billion, $5.75 billion and $3.12, respectively.

The Price Action

At the time of writing, Amazon shares were down 1.38 percent at $1,553.35. 

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Apr 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2018MKM PartnersMaintainsBuyBuy

