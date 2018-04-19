Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls For April 19, 2018
- UBS out negative on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA); the firm expects tough Q1 comps for the company, believes changes to the automated line at this point are concerning and raises questions regarding Tesla's long-term goals.
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) from Neutral to Buy, says a better Halloween calendar, a strong lineup of films and acquisition of franchise locations are drivers for better-than-expected comps and margin expansion.
- Needham reiterates Buy rating, $50 price target on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), defending stock amid Amazon, Best Buy partnership; firm says deal eliminates threat from Amazon in other stores as deal with Best Buy is exclusive.
- Morgan Stanley maintains Overweight rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), says partnership with Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) will allow the company to penetrate brick-and-mortar retail.
- Canaccord downgrades Aceto Corp (NASDAQ: ACET) from Buy to Sell, noting dividend cuts and guidance withdrawal; “we’ve seen a rapid degradation of Aceto’s asset-light business model in the wake of continued pressures for commoditized generics."
- BMO raises Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) price target from $63 to $80, says shares represent compelling risk-reward due to near-term price spikes and long-term potential global deficits in aluminum.
- Maxim Group maintains Buy rating and $410 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) ahead of Q1 results, expects full-year 2018 comps to run at a 4.5-percent pace vs. a 2.7-percent consensus).
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) from Underperform to Buy and raises price target from $57 to $75; “stronger than expected 1Q18 operating results, particularly in Textron Aviation, is the key driver of our positive outlook.”
