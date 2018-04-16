BTIG Sees Limited Upside For Globus Medical, Downgrades To Neutral
Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is up 64 percent year-over-year, but it may be exhausting its potential.
The Rating
BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman downgraded Globus Medical to Neutral.
The Thesis
Globus Medical is seen to have ridden intensified investor interest in robotics, which compounded strong fundamentals, a positive year in core spine sales, and a good first quarter for robotics commercialization.
BTIG doesn’t necessarily expect the firm to take a turn for the worse.
“We are not saying 1Q18 will miss with our downgrade today either as we believe there may still be early pent-up demand for ExcelsiusGPS in 1Q,” Zimmerman wrote in a Monday note. “In fact, we believe GMED could beat expectations for the quarter.”
He just doesn’t see much upside — perhaps “a dollar or two” — considering overextended valuation relative to the group and the tailwind of robotics growth already baked into the price.
Price Action
Globus Medical fell more than 1 percent on the downgrade, and at time of publication was trading around $50.11.
Latest Ratings for GMED
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|BTIG Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2018
|Needham
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|Leerink Swann
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
btig Ryan Zimmerman
