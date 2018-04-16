Goldman Sachs Upgrades Tractor Supply On Favorable Macro Trends, Business Drivers
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is well-positioned to take advantage of two notable macro tailwinds and three company-specific initiatives, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Analyst
Goldman Sachs' Matthew Fassler upgraded Tractor Supply from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $72 to $79.
The Thesis
Tractor Supply's proposition of offering consumers a unique combination of consumables, hardware, seasonal goods and agricultural products remains strong, Fassler said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
While the company is not immune to pressures in the broader retail group, Tractor Supply's multiple tailwinds outweigh the headwinds, the analyst said.
Recent moves higher in energy prices bode well for the company given its heavy exposure to energy-oriented markets, Fassler said.
The retailer's sales trends are exposed to inflation dynamics, according to Goldman Sachs.
"We have typically modeled SSS alongside a tailored basket of several commodities, namely crude, steel, corn, soybean and wheat," Fassler said. "The direction of this basket is favorable for TSCO's inflation outlook, which should aid sales dynamics."
Tractor Supply stands to see favorable results from three company-specific business drivers, Fassler said:
- A loyalty program put in place in April 2017 has resulted in a fourfold membership increase and is likely to continue expanding.
- Management is in the process of expanding price zones to "be more nimble and provide greater flexibility."
- The company is ramping its private label credit card, which could help sell bigger-ticket items like outdoor power equipment.
Price Action
Shares of Tractor Supply Company were up 2.49 percent at the close Monday at $59.77.
Bernstein: With Rural Growth Opportunity, Advantage Over Amazon, Tractor Supply Is A Buy
Slowing Growth Leads Tractor Supply Co. Off Track; BofA Downgrades
Latest Ratings for TSCO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Apr 2018
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Feb 2018
|Bernstein
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for TSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: energy prices Goldman Sachs Matthew Fassler retailerAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.