Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 13, 2018
- KeyBanc initiates coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) with Overweight rating and $24 price target; Says a transparent, feature-rich brand and a low-cost business model give co. a strong position in Brazil’s digital payment space.
- Cowen downgrades Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)from Outperform to Market Perform, lowers price target from $68 to $65; Says low gift card activation could signify diminishing success, craft coffee shop growth could impact same-store sales.
- Morgan Stanley upgrades HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight, raises price target from $48 to $60 on projections of elevated inventories and likelihood of higher demand due to summer driving season.
- Chardan downgrades Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) from Buy to Neutral but raises price target from $35 to $50; Acknowledges positive Hep B antiviral data, but says co. is undifferentiated from highly capitalized competitor Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)
- BMO upgrades Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from Underperform to Market Perform, says previous concerns over Humalog, Vernezio and Bari are priced in. Says risk/reward is more balanced going forward, though 2018 should continue to be volatile for stock.
- Buckingham Research reiterates Buy rating on LPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), sees upside from market share gains across all business, higher rates and recovery capital markets activity levels.
- KeyBanc lowers price target on Fastenal Company (NYSE: FAST) as combination of high expectations and margin concerns stemming from product/customer mix and timing of price actions presents near-term concerns.
