Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 12, 2018
- Needham highlights teardown of Samsung's Galaxy J2 Pro, says Duplexer likely designed by Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN); Reiterates Buy rating, $6 price target.
- Barclays analyst issued comments suggesting Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) will report 'strong' Q1, says buy ahead of early May report.
- Lake Street upgrades American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) to Buy; 'We believe the firearms industry is bottoming...consumer activity could stabilize or actually show growth.'
- Wedbush downgrades Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) to Underperform, lowers price target from $90 to $69; Says co. may have trouble reaching growth targets due to maturing mortgage origination sector.
- D.A. Davidson initiates coverage on A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) with Buy rating and $72 12-month price target, suggesting 12 percent upside; Says defensive nature and Chinese market share position co. to achieve double-digit organic sales CAGR in Chinese market.
- BMO upgrades FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) to Outperform; Says co. has lower commodity price risk than comparable fertilizer and agricultural stocks.
- Goldman Sachs upgrades PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDC) to Buy, says easing of midstream bottlenecks could drive 2019 growth inflection.
- Wedbush maintains Underperform rating on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), says co.’s FCF likely to remain in the negative $3 billion to $4 billion range for “foreseeable future."
See Also:
Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.