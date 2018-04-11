Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson Offers 4 Reasons To Like Imperva

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2018 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson Offers 4 Reasons To Like Imperva
Related IMPV
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed On First Trading Day Of 2018
DA Davidson starts Imperva at 27% upside (Seeking Alpha)

Cybersecurity company Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) is well-positioned for growth with a portfolio of multiple, competitive and differentiating products, according to D.A. Davidson.

The Analyst

D.A. Davidson's Mark Kelleher initiated coverage of Imperva's stock rating with a Buy rating and 12-18-month price target of $56.

The Thesis

The case for owning Imperva's stock is fourfold, Kelleher said in the Tuesday initiation note:

  • The company is a leading cybersecurity provider that offers protection for business-critical applications. Customers can buy on premise, in the cloud or as a service to protect files, databases and web applications. Encouragingly, demand for these services remains strong, as seen in the company's 21.7-percent revenue growth in fiscal 2017 — a rate Kelleher said is sustainable for at least the next few years.
  • Imperva's 2014 acquisition of Israel-based Incapsula gives the company a content delivery network to enable cloud-based security and performance services. This gives Imperva a significant advantage in the security market to the point where it can rival larger competitors for a portion of the DDoS threat mitigation market.
  • Imperva's business continues to evolve to a recurring revenue model, the analyst said. Services revenue, which represents all of Imperva's recurring revenue streams, was 70 percent of total revenue in 2017, up from 67 percent one year ago.
  • Imperva's balance street is "strong," as the company ended 2017 with $10.40 per share in cash with zero debt on the balance sheet, according to D.A. Davidson. Imperva generated $53 million in free cash flow throughout 2017, while deferred revenue at the end of 2017 stood at $159 million, up 22 percent from a year prior. 

Price Action

Imperva shares were up 3.64 percent near the end of Wednesday's trading session. 

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Explains Why Its Proofpoint Call Was 'Wrong'

Stifel Downgrades Secureworks On Gross Margin Doubts

Latest Ratings for IMPV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Feb 2018PiperJaffrayUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IMPV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cybersecurity DA Davidson DDoS Mark KelleherAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMPV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IMPV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.