Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 10, 2018
- Maxim raises BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) price target from $160 to $200; Says the company continues to advance its clinical pipeline with multiple catalysts ahead and a strong balance sheet with runway well into 2020.
- B. Riley out defending Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), expects shares to rebound as poziotinib represents 'a potential exciting new treatment for NSCLC patients'; Believes Spectrum is moving towards a U.S. breakthrough therapy filing.
- Morgan Stanley raises Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STC) price target from $51 to $72 implying 28 percent upside. Says market is “underappreciating the money behind the growth in data storage.”
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), says 2018 is a “transition year” for the company and opex growth will put pressure on margins.
- Morgan Stanley upgrades NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight; Says data era now “Investable”and machine learning inference will be a “very important” market.
- Raymond James raises Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $290 to $330. While presence of the World Cup may affect Q2 guidance, firm says the company’s “core thesis” remains intact due to global market share gains, pricing power and margin expansion.
- Deutsche Bank maintains Buy rating on Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM); “Potentially heightened cash returns will form part of management's agenda in our view."
