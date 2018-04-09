Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 9, 2018
- Argus raises IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) price target from $110 to $112, says contract research organizations will benefit from “steady biopharmaceutical funding and a healthy backlog”; Firm raises 2018 adj. EPS forecast to reflect Q4 earnings surprise and addition of new multi-year contracts.
- Wedbush upgrades Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) to Outperform, says margin expansion, potential resumption of loan growth, and above average capital returns should drive EPS growth over next two years.
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) and maintains U.S. Focus List status, citing “strong trends” in global energy drink category; “MNST continues to gain share globally, and still has plenty of runway ahead."
- Chardan raises Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) price target from $85 to $90 on news co.'s partner, AveXis, was bought by Novartis, believing this could support M&A interest in RGNX & suggesting "consensus is underestimating the impact of AVXS-101 royalites on Regenxbio."
- Cantor Fitzgerald double downgrades NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) after Incyte's failed trial of a therapy similar to NewLink’s indoximod.
- Loop Capital Markets upgrades Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) from Sell to Hold and raises price target from $6 to $9 based on widespread media reports of multiple bids for the company; Firm says Q1 performance may indicate to potential acquirers that business has “bottomed,” making a deal more attractive.
- 'Best-In-Class' Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BWB) has strong credit quality, 20 percent upside potential, DA Davidson says in bullish initiation.
See Also:
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2018
Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.