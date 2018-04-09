NewLink Genetics' Potential Catalysts Not Enough To Justify A Bullish Stance, Baird Says In Downgrade
NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) said Friday it will review the clinical programs for its indoximod therapy after rival Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) announced disappointing results from a study of the similar therapy epacadostat.
The Analyst
Baird Equity Research's Michael Ulz downgraded NewLink Genetics' stock rating from Outperform to Neutral with a price target slashed from $22 to $5.
The Thesis
NewLink's indoximod has a different mechanism than Incyte's epacadostat, but that doesn't negate the uncertainty and changes ahead for NewLink, Ulz said in the downgrade note.
NewLink's own company-specific catalysts aren't compelling enough to offset these concerns, the analyst said. They are:
- Phase 1 data for indoximod in pediatric patients with malignant brain tumors.
- Phase 2 data from indoximod studies in combination with PD-1 in melanoma and gem/Abraxane.
The analyst's new $5 price target is based on the following:
- A sum-of-the-parts net present value analysis with a "modest" value assigned to indoximod.
- A standard 10-percent weighted average cost of capital for development-stage biotechs.
- The company's net cash.
Price Action
Shares of NewLink Genetics were trading lower by 6.43 percent at the time of publication Monday.
Latest Ratings for NLNK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2018
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Apr 2018
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
