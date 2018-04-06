Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, boasts a lead asset, bremelanotide, that has an "arousing number of major boxes checked," according to H.C. Wainwright.

The Analyst

H.C. Wainwright & Co's Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage of Palatin Technologies' stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.

The Thesis

Bremelanotide, a treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in women, offers investors a "derisked opportunity" for three reasons, Pantginis said in the initiation note. They are:

A New Drug Application was already filed with the FDA on March 26.

Two Phase 3 studies yielded positive results.

A North American partnership is already in place with AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG).

(NASDAQ: AMAG). Regional partnerships in China and Korea are already established.

Four more potential catalysts are not presently reflected in Palatin's share price, Pantginis said:

Expectations for a partnership in Europe.

The potential to become the first company to have a first-in-class and best-in-class drug for an unaddressed market.

Expectations for full FDA approval.

A management team with proven execution.

Price Action

Shares of Palatin Technologies were trading higher by 3.33 percent at the time of publication Friday.

