Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 6, 2018
These headlines first appeared on Benzinga Pro.
- Cantor out defending NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK), says indoximod is differentiated vs epacadostat in response rates in more heavily pretreated patient population; thinks assuming failure of indoximod may be premature, but understands shares are likely pressured.
- Buckingham Research maintains Buy rating and $15 target price on Gol Transportes Aéreos (NYSE: GOL), implying 20 percent upside. Says Gol's underlying fundamental outlook is “aided by a continued demand recovery in the context of a heavily restructured supply backdrop and commercial initiatives.”
- KeyBanc upgrades Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) to Overweight, says upcoming events could raise growth expectations and restructuring and M&A efforts could drive accelerated EPS growth.
- Mizuho out positive on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), says Incyte’s (NASDAQ: INCY) epacadostat Phase 3 failure is a positive for the company, believes this news raises the possibility of a takeout by BMS in coming months.
- Imperial Capital maintains Outperform rating on Halcón Resources Corp. (NYSE: HK), says co. is “ready to get active on its West Quito Draw position” following acquisition.
See Also:
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2018
Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.