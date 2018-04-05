Ollie's Bargain Outlets: The Sell-Side Debates Whether To Buy The Dip
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported a top-and-bottom line beat in its fourth-quarter results Wednesday, but management's revenue guidance for the full fiscal year initially sent shares lower by more than 3 percent. The selling momentum carried over into Thursday's trading session as Wall Street debates if investors should buy the dip.
The Analysts
- The Buckingham Research Group's Kelly Crago maintains a Neutral rating on Ollie's Bargain's stock with an unchanged $55 price target.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets' Bradley Thomas maintains an Overweight rating on Ollie's Bargain's stock with a price target lifted from $60 to $65.
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded Ollie's Bargain's stock rating from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $65 to $63.
Buckingham: Success Priced In
Ollie's reported a "solid" Q4which highlighted by a comp beat of 4.4 percent versus expectations of 3.2 percent, Buckingham's Crago said in a note. The comp beat was broad-based and coupled with an increase in basket size, which more than offset a slight reduction in transactions, the analyst said.
Ollie's should be able to beat its own long-term guidance of mid-to-high-teens EPS growth based on 1 to 2 percent comps, Crago said. But these expectations are already factored into the stock's "stretched" valuation at a 2018E P/E multiple of 36x, which is "well above" the group average of 23x, she said.
KeyBanc: Still A Favorite Idea
Ollie's remains one of KeyBanc's "favorite ideas" and should be considered a core holding for investors with small-cap stocks, KeyBanc's Thomas said in a note. The retailer is "one of the more compelling" growth stories within the sector, given a large runway ahead toward its goal of 950 domestic stores, the analyst said.
The Q4 report was strong and highlighted by 30-percent earnings per share growth from a year ago and 4.4-percent comp growth, Thomas said. Ollie's also confirmed that quarter-to-date trends for the first quarter are encouraging and new stores continue to perform well, he said.
In KeyBanc's view, the long-term Ollie's story remains unchanged. The company should be able to generate annual earnings growth in the high teens to 20 percent on mid-to-high-teens top-line growth and 1-to-2-percent annual comp growth, Thomas said. Within nine years, the company should be able to achieve an EPS of nearly $6.90, which at a 16x multiple on the stock would warrant a valuation of $110, or around 80 percent upside from current levels, the analyst said.
Bank of America: Valuation Concerns
Ollie's stock has gained around 80 percent over the past year, which implies it is now "fairly valued" at 36x 2018E EPS, BofA's Suzuki said in a research report. The stock is trading one standard deviation above its historical P/E, while comps have showed signs of slowing since the first quarter of 2015.
Price Action
Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares were down 1.6 percent Thursday afternoon.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Excels In Q3, But Is The Growth Story Already Priced In?
Not Just A Toy Story: Market Winners And Losers From The Toys 'R' Us Liquidation
Latest Ratings for OLLI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2018
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Mar 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Bradley Thomas Discount RetailersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.