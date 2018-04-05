Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 5, 2018
- DA Davidson says Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS)’s business strength is not reflected in its weak stock performance, upgrades from Neutral to Buy.
- Buckingham Research initiates coverage on Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) with Buy rating and $54 price target, implying 20 percent upside. Says co.’s “highly diversified franchise across capital-light advisory businesses and unique focus on the middle-market” reduce volatility and limit competitive risks.
- Evercore out positive on Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX), gives bullish scenario of $150/share If HTX-011 is rapidly adopted by hospital pharmacies & committees, as able to expand into low vol. Procedures, and is able to reduce hospitalization duration post-procedures.
- Bank of America raises price target on Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from $30 to $34, says Eluvia and HeartLogic will be “real growth drivers for 2019”
- Tigress recommends purchasing Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), says China’s airline expansion in domestic flights needs additional Boeing units; “I believe Boeing will trade above its all-time high of $371 in the next three to six months.”
- Ladenburg Thalmann recommends acquiring shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) at current prices as firm believes the possible risk/reward of a positive phase 2 outcome could offer a strong risk/reward profile from current valuation; At time of publication, Tenax shares were trading up 12.6 percent.
- Buckingham Research upgrades CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Neutral to Buy and trims price target from $77 to $75, sees 20 percent upside potential; “We believe comps and earnings growth will likely only improve from here."
- JMP Securities upgrades Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to Market Outperform and says stock is trading at “reasonable valuation”; “We are also encouraged that the company has reiterated its intention to continue returning capital to shareholders."
