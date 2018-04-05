Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CarMax's Story Can Only Get 'Better From Here,' Analyst Says After Q4 Print

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2018 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
CarMax's Story Can Only Get 'Better From Here,' Analyst Says After Q4 Print
Related KMX
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 5, 2018
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
CarMax's (KMX) CEO Bill Nash on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Heading into CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX)'s fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday, investors were likely expecting weak same-store unit comps — which the company delivered, along with an EPS miss. In the view of Buckingham Research Group, the bullish narrative for the used car retailer remains unchanged. 

The Analyst

Buckingham's Glenn Chin maintains a Buy rating on CarMax's stock with a price target lowered from $77 to $75.

The Thesis

CarMax reported an EPS and revenue miss, while same-store unit comps fell 8 percent, Chin said in a Thursday note. But the company also reported best-in-sector margins and GPUs, and shares are still "inexpensive" at 14x — the lower end of its historical valuation range, the analyst said. 

CarMax's outlook can only get "better from here" for four reasons, Chin said:

  • The company "dominates" the U.S. used car market, which comes with higher margins than new cars.
  • CarMax's competitors will find it difficult to duplicate its success given its first-mover advantage and scale.
  • Despite being a 20-year-old company, CarMax still has a long runway for growth, as its stores cover only 60 percent of the U.S. population.
  • The stock is attractive after the recent pullback.

Buckingham's $75 price target implies a 16.8x multiple on fiscal 2019E EPS of $4.46. While a return to the high end of the stock's historic multiple of 20x-plus is "unlikely," a near-17x multiple is "easily justifiable" as fundamentals continue improving, Chin said. 

Price Action

Shares of CarMax were trading lower by 0.5 percent at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Oppenheimer Upgrades CarMax, Says Used Car Sales, Tax Savings Support Bullish Move

Comparable Companies Analysis Suggests Now Could Be The Time To Sell CarMax

Photo courtesy of CarMax. 

Latest Ratings for KMX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2018BuckinghamUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for KMX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: car sales carsAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMX)

Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 5, 2018
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2018
18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KMX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.