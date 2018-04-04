Pizza chain Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has rewarded investors with a run-up in its stock over the past few years, and the valuation has led Deutsche Bank to shift to a neutral stance.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Brett Levy downgraded Domino's Pizza's stock rating from Buy to Hold with an unchanged $235 price target.

The Thesis

Levy initiated coverage of Domino's Pizza's stock in December 2017 with a Buy rating and $210 price target that was lifted to $235 in February. Now that the stock has gained around 26 percent since the December initiation, a neutral stance may be warranted for three reasons, the analyst said:

A now-stretched valuation, with the stock trading near a 52-week high.

An unfavorable risk-reward profile, as Street expectations are assuming improved same-store sales momentum after last quarter's slowdown.

The overall pizza restaurant space is now "a little more competitive or potentially irrational."

Despite a downgrade from a bullish rating, Domino's Pizza's strategy, execution and positioning remain "constructive," the analyst said. But at the same time, a "more cautious" stance on the three biggest pizza chains is warranted, including Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s Pizza Hut business, Levy said.

Price Action

Shares of Domino's Pizza were trading lower by about 2.5 percent at the time of publication Wednesday.

