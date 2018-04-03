Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 3, 2018
These headlines first appeared on Benzinga Pro.
- BMO initiates coverage on TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) with an Outperform rating and $33 price target and expects to see double-digit earnings growth form 2018-2019, says, “We believe neither this growth nor the longer-term margin and earnings runways we envisage are appropriately valued in the stock."
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) price target from $18 to $17 after lower-than-expected Feb. and Mar. returns cut into firm’s 2018-2019 EPS estimates.
- Buckingham Research Group raised its price target on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $52 to $55 to reflect positive trends that will boost outlook. Firm expects Square to reinvest earnings in upside growth opportunities and views recent tech sell-off as buying opportunity.
- DA Davidson recommends buying Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) weakness, says retail giant has 'low likelihood' of antitrust headwinds.
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC); Firm says expanded service offerings through large channel planner affords the company access to “a significant number of small customers that would have been otherwise difficult to reach.”
- Stifel downgrades Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to Hold and lowers price target from $245 to $228, says market is pricing in substantial beats that may be hard to generate.
- RBC on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM): Despite growth potential, short-term risk/reward less compelling as shares trade near lower end of valuation range. Firm downgraded to Sector Perform.
Related Links
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2018
Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.