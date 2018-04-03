Market Overview

Apple's Reported Plan To Replace Intel Chips With Its Own Could Bring Savings, Says BofA
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2018 10:55am   Comments
Following reports that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is preparing to manufacture the chips used in Mac computers in-house beginning in 2020, Bank of America Merrill Lynch examined the prospects and potential time frame for the planned production shift.

The Analyst

Analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating on Apple with a $220 price target.

The Thesis

BofA's continued bullish stance is based on growth in the high-margin services business; a continued long-term opportunity in emerging markets; potential share gains from lower-end iPhones; a steadier iPhone 8/X cycle that drives higher selling prices and gross margins; tax benefits; and optionality in cash balance, Mohan said in a Monday note. 

The project to develop Mac chips in-house, codenamed "Kalamata," could help Apple by reducing its reliance on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) processor cycles, Mohan said. Apple could have more work to do to ensure that the chips developed internally match the performance characteristics required of laptop-grade processors, the analyst said. 

BofA sees a twofold benefit from Apple's chipmaking endeavor, Mohan said:

  • Aggregating development across iOS and MacOS could lower R&D spend by potentially combining development teams and reducing time to market for new products and apps.
  • Even if an in-house chip costs 2-3 times the cost of processors used currently on iPad, Mohan said savings could still be $40-$50 per unit. If the new chip is used in at least half of the 20 million Macs sold annually, costs could be trimmed by $500 million, potentially boosting earnings by 10 cents per share.

BofA forecast phased implementation, as its sees Apple using the first-generation of internally developed chips on lower end laptops and the subsequent generations on high-end desktops.

The Price Action

Apple shares have added about 16 percent over the past year.

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Feb 2018Raymond JamesReinstatesMarket Perform
Feb 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

