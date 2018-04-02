Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 2, 2018

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 1:16pm   Comments
These headlines first appeared on Benzinga Pro.

  • Stifel on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) WSJ report: Expansion of an existing prescription drug plan partnership 'is most likely,' would allow Walmart to learn more about healthcare industry. The firm's Mark Astrachan maintains a Hold rating and $99 price target on Walmart shares.
  • KeyBanc On Shopify (NYSE: SHOP): Sees recent ~19% pullback in stock as 'buy opportunity for a high-quality franchise,' says, 'despite concerns connected to Facebook, Shopify continues to drive the majority of GMV and merchants growth organically.'
  • Buckingham Research reiterates Buy rating on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) and raises price target from $176 to $187, says positive outlook is driven by “Global growth, accretive margin drivers, fx shift (from headwind to tailwind) and FCF-driven catalysts that support an upward earnings bias”
  • Morgan Stanley highlights takeaways from Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) 10-K on Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Under Armour sales no longer material for Dick's, further declines could represent 90 basis point drag for Dick's In 2018.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares down 23% since Mar. 28 following Pfizer update on ATTR-ACT; B. Riley FBR earlier issued note suggesting '8.3% decline in ALNY shares on 3/29 provide a buying opportunity'; Reiterates Buy rating, $200 price target
  • BMO initiates coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) with an Outperform rating and $23 price target. Firm believes BXCL501’s formulation and safety profile will enable BioXcel to consolidate a highly fragmented market in schizophrenia/bipolar and Alzheimer's dementia patients
  • Stifel on Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) following mgmt. meetings: 'Our Buy rating remains confidently in place – we see strong upside for the shares from this level'
  • Argus upgrades Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to buy; 'We expect sustainable EPS growth based on the company’s ability to improve margins in both its Pharmaceutical Distribution and Medical segments.'

Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

