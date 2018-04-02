Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 2, 2018
These headlines first appeared on Benzinga Pro.
- Stifel on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) WSJ report: Expansion of an existing prescription drug plan partnership 'is most likely,' would allow Walmart to learn more about healthcare industry. The firm's Mark Astrachan maintains a Hold rating and $99 price target on Walmart shares.
- KeyBanc On Shopify (NYSE: SHOP): Sees recent ~19% pullback in stock as 'buy opportunity for a high-quality franchise,' says, 'despite concerns connected to Facebook, Shopify continues to drive the majority of GMV and merchants growth organically.'
- Buckingham Research reiterates Buy rating on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) and raises price target from $176 to $187, says positive outlook is driven by “Global growth, accretive margin drivers, fx shift (from headwind to tailwind) and FCF-driven catalysts that support an upward earnings bias”
- Morgan Stanley highlights takeaways from Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) 10-K on Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Under Armour sales no longer material for Dick's, further declines could represent 90 basis point drag for Dick's In 2018.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares down 23% since Mar. 28 following Pfizer update on ATTR-ACT; B. Riley FBR earlier issued note suggesting '8.3% decline in ALNY shares on 3/29 provide a buying opportunity'; Reiterates Buy rating, $200 price target
- BMO initiates coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) with an Outperform rating and $23 price target. Firm believes BXCL501’s formulation and safety profile will enable BioXcel to consolidate a highly fragmented market in schizophrenia/bipolar and Alzheimer's dementia patients
- Stifel on Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) following mgmt. meetings: 'Our Buy rating remains confidently in place – we see strong upside for the shares from this level'
- Argus upgrades Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to buy; 'We expect sustainable EPS growth based on the company’s ability to improve margins in both its Pharmaceutical Distribution and Medical segments.'
Related Links
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2018
Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.