Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argus Cites Cardinal Health's Margin Improvements In Upgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Argus Cites Cardinal Health's Margin Improvements In Upgrade
Related CAH
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 2, 2018
Seth Klarman's Stock Portfolio Is Up 20%, Here Are His Latest Moves
4 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today (Video) (Seeking Alpha)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) showed an improvement in gross margin in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, and investors should have confidence in the company's ability to drive even more expansion, according to Argus.

The Analyst

Argus' David Toung upgraded Cardinal Health's stock rating from Hold to Buy with a new $85 price target.

The Thesis

Cardinal Health's Q2 report showed a 43-basis point improvement in gross margin from the same quarter a year ago and a 17-basis point expansion from the prior quarter, Toung said in the upgrade note. This occurred at a time when the company is incurring extra costs, as it is looking for new exam glove suppliers and investing in its overseas manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, the analyst said.

Encouragingly, these costs will diminish over time and should result in incremental margin growth, Toung said. 

Cardinal's improving profitability "is a sign that downstream pricing pressures, which have plagued the pharma industry — and Cardinal in particular — over the past two years have abated." 

Cardinal Health's stock is trading at 10.3x the analyst's fiscal 2019 EPS estimate which represents an "attractive valuation" given the following, Toung said:

  • Recent strong performance.
  • Expectations for margin expansion.
  • A discount to the group average of 10.8x among health care distributors.

Price Action

Shares of Cardinal Health were trading lower by 3.5 percent at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Among Its Peers, Cardinal Health Could Be The Most Exposed To 'Amazon Risk'

Generic Drug Pricing Taking A Bite Out Of Cardinal Health's Margins

Latest Ratings for CAH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2018BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Jan 2018Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for CAH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus David ToungAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAH)

Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 2, 2018
Seth Klarman's Stock Portfolio Is Up 20%, Here Are His Latest Moves
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.