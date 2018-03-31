Leerink's Takeaways From CNBC's 'Healthy Returns' Conference

The CNBC Healthy Returns Conference recently came to an end, and Leerink analyst Ana Gupte summarized the key takeaways from the event in a note on Thursday. Here’s what investors need to know:

According to venture capital and private equity investors, one of the largest investment opportunities in the health care space is gene therapy for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease. Gupte also said the health care services industry is exploding in size and scope.

A panel of experts said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will likely take one of three paths in health care: become an aggregator of current products and services, completely disrupt the current supply chain structure or provide the underlying technology for the next generation of health care.

CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) CEO David Cordani discussed his vision for the future of the company. "An open architecture, collaborative network approach is preferred rather than one specific, owned care delivery model," Gupte said.

Technology can provide new means of diagnosis and treatment. For example, virtual reality therapy is being tested for acute and chronic pain management.

Modern medicine and technology is on the brink of dramatically expanding the human life expectancy, driven my new early detection methods for deadly conditions.

Leerink analyst Bradley Canino also initiated coverage of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) on Thursday with an Outperform rating and $53 price target.

“Tymlos is off to a promising start, and the company is advancing a unique and proprietary transdermal patch version of the medicine,” Canino wrote.

