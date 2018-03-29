Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Oversold Amid AV Fears, But Still Not A Buy For KeyBanc
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2018 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Oversold Amid AV Fears, But Still Not A Buy For KeyBanc
Related TSLA
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
After Tech Brings Misery Tuesday, Stronger GDP Reading Could Inject Optimism
The Market Is Finally Becoming Rational (Seeking Alpha)

Uber’s suspension of self-driving tests and investigation into a fatal crash have cast doubt on the future of autonomous vehicles.

The new narrative, coupled with a Model X fatality and Moody’s downgrade, has prompted a 17.8-percent sell-off in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) ― an overreaction as far as some analysts are concerned.

The Rating

KeyBanc analysts Brad Erickson and Elliot Arnson maintained a Sector Weight rating on Tesla with no price target.

The Thesis

KeyBanc considers Tesla’s stock oversold in the near term.

“How can we possibly say this is oversold given all the concerns? Because people love the cars and the CEO is Elon Musk,” Erickson and Arnson wrote in a note.

Shorting the stock can only be justified by expectations of demand declines or Tesla’s conceded ability to raise capital. KeyBanc wouldn’t bet on those circumstances.

The analysts’ channel checks indicate Model 3 deliveries are ramping, and although the segment continues to track below the targeted rate of 2,500 per week, it appears on pace to meet KeyBanc’s 8,500 quarterly estimate.

“Finally, we think the Model 3 backlog continues to grow while conversion is not proving disappointing thus far as many investors seem to think,” the analysts wrote.

Long-term, KeyBanc considers investors overly optimistic about Tesla’s ostensible leadership in automotive innovation, particularly amid the risk of recurrence of this week’s events.

Price Action

Tesla traded up about 1 percent to $260.25 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Fatalities Will Decline With Autonomous Vehicles, Gene Munster Says After Uber Incident

Nvidia To Halt AV Fleet Testing As Uber Investigates Fatal Crash

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Standpoint ResearchUpgradesSellUnderperform
Feb 2018Citic SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Brad Erickson Elliot Arnson KeyBancAnalyst Color Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
After Tech Brings Misery Tuesday, Stronger GDP Reading Could Inject Optimism
Tesla Weakness Could Be 'One Of The Buying Opportunities Investors Have Been Waiting For,' Says Morgan Stanley
The Market In 5 Minutes: Longfin, Apple, Tesla, Shire And More
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Citi Grows Cautious On Tesla Ahead Of Q1 Update
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.