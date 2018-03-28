NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s investor day presentation Tuesday was followed by a nearly 8-percent decline in the stock, but reaffirmed the bull case for the company, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bank of America's Vivek Arya maintains a Buy rating on Nvidia's stock with an unchanged $300 price target.

Nvidia's analyst day attracted 8,500 attendees a fourfold increase from five years ago, Arya said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The company's presentation focused on three areas, Arya said: data center, gaming and autonomous driving. Here are some of the analyst's takeaways on each of the three business segments.

Data Center

Nvidia's total addressable market opportunity was estimated to be $50 billion versus $30 billion last year.

The company boasts multiple structural advantages and differentiated products, including the new DGX-2 supercomputer-in-a-box.

Gaming

Nvidia's gaming sales growth through 2020 should come at an annual rate of 19 percent.

Only 30 percent of the installed base has upgraded to Pascal, which implies "significant runway" for user upgrades.

Autonomous Driving

Management believes autonomous vehicles represent a $60-billion TAM by 2035.

Nvidia's car opportunity is "incremental to its infotainment business."

The company's products are powerful enough to address future needs, including collecting data, training models, and conducting simulations.

Price Action

Shares of Nvidia were trading lower by more than 2 percent at the time of publication Wednesday.

