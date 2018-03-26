Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baird Turns Bullish On U.S. Bancorp, Says Wells Fargo Has Improving Narrative
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2018 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
Baird Turns Bullish On U.S. Bancorp, Says Wells Fargo Has Improving Narrative
Related WFC
After Sell-Off, Buckingham Research Compiles Shopping List Of Bargain Bank Stocks
The Fed Hikes Rates Ahead Of Upcoming Financial Sector Earnings
People's Utah Bancorp: Poised For Another Leg Up (Seeking Alpha)
Related USB
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2018
Bank Stock Roundup: Aggressive Rate Hikes Likely, Citi, U.S. Bancorp In Focus
Baird says Wells Fargo and US Bancorp are 'good banks left behind' (Seeking Alpha)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) were trading higher Monday after fresh bullish commentary from the sell side. 

The Analyst

Baird analyst David George upgraded U.S. Bancorp from Neutral to Outperform and reiterated a $56 price target. George also reiterated an Outperform rating and $62 target for Wells Fargo.

The Thesis

Bank stocks have become oversold, and the first-quarter earnings season should be solid given the environment, George said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

U.S. Bancorp is better than the average bank, George said. 

“Leading returns, solid growth and a great track record of credit risk management are worth more than the peer median multiple." 

Wells Fargo investors will need to be patient while the company works through its near-term issues, but its core business is solid, the analyst said.

“We think the narrative for WFC improves over the coming months with decent Q1 results (steady core business trends should be enough for a relief rally), updates on operating leverage/financial targets at the May investor day, a likely CCAR pass with solid capital return in June (excess capital 12 percent of market cap) and likely exit from the balance sheet cap restriction to end Q3." 

The regulatory risk associated with Wells Fargo is certainly worth the potential reward, with 10x 2019 EPS estimates and a 3.1-percent dividend yield, George said. 

Price Action

Wells Fargo was up 2.27 percent at the time of publication Monday, while U.S. Bancorp was up 3.63 percent.

Year-to-date, the two stocks remain down 14.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

Related Links:

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Wells Fargo

Photo by Ricardo630/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for WFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WFC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird David GeorgeAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USB + WFC)

After Sell-Off, Buckingham Research Compiles Shopping List Of Bargain Bank Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2018
The Fed Hikes Rates Ahead Of Upcoming Financial Sector Earnings
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wells Fargo, Take-Two, TrueCar And More
The Market In 5 Minutes: Toy 'R' Us To Close, McMaster Out, MLPs Take A Hit
Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan Discusses Raise, Auto Sanctions, Dodd-Frank Rollback And Cryptocurrency In Detroit Visit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WFC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.