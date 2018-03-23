Market Overview

Barclays Upgrades Carnival, Says Cruise Lines Are Firm's 'Most Preferred Subsector'

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2018 2:55pm   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Nike Beats, Bolton Replaces McMaster, Toys 'R' Us Founder Dies
Carnival: Strong Quarter Supports Pro-Cyclical Play (Seeking Alpha)

Strong fundamentals in the overall cruise sector and a competitive position in the Caribbean leave Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) positioned for high upside potential, according to Barclays.

The Analyst

Analyst Felicia Hendrix upgraded Carnival from Equal Weight to Overweight and reiterated a $77 price target, implying 16-percent upside.

The Thesis

Hendrix added Carnival to Barclays' growing list of Overweight-rated cruise stocks in a Friday note.

“The cruise sector continues to be our most preferred subsector in our entire coverage universe (gaming/lodging/leisure),” Hendrix siad. 

Advanced cruise bookings for 2018 are ahead of 2017 numbers, and prices are trending higher, the analyst said. 

Carnival holds competitive price and occupancy positions in the Western Caribbean, where the cruise market is strong, Hendrix said. While hurricane-related fears exist for the Eastern Carribean, including Puerto Rico, they are subsiding and could present a buying opportunity for the stock, she said. 

Price Action

Carnival shares were trading down 1.63 percent at $65.11 at the time of publication Friday afternoon. 

Photo courtesy of Carnival. 

Latest Ratings for CCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold
Mar 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Mar 2018BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

