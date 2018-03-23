ICYMI: GameStop, Omeros, Congress Impacts Biotechs

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, March 22, 2018.

GameStop’s Turnaround Progress

With GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) reporting its Q4 results next week, analysts at Loop Capital took a look at how the company might turn a few heads this year under the helm of its new CEO. Learn more, in Bill Haddad’s “Analyst Says GameStop's Turnaround Strategy, Share Buybacks Could Alleviate 'Depressed' Valuation.”

See Also: Finance Leaders Talk About The Glass Ceiling At Benzinga's Women's Wealth Forum

Congress Action Becomes a Tailwind For Omeros

While markets haven’t been too positive on news out of Washington lately, shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) soared Thursday as investors saw positive implications for the company in the latest funding measure to come out of Congress. Get a deeper look at how the stock reacted in “Omeros Spikes 37% Amid Favorable Medicare Policy In Congressional Spending Bill.”

Omeros isn’t the only biotech that could be affected by the Congressional spending bill. Wayne Duggan reports on the effect on stocks like Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) , in “Biotech Winners And Losers From Congress' Latest Funding Bill.”