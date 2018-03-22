Analyst Says GameStop's Turnaround Strategy, Share Buybacks Could Alleviate 'Depressed' Valuation
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s new CEO’s turnaround strategy is likely to capture investor attention 2018, according to Loop Capital Markets. The video game retailer reports fourth-quarter results after the close Wednesday, March 28.
The Analyst
Analyst Anthony Chukumba reiterated a Buy rating on GameStop and lowered the stock’s price target from $28 to $26.
The Thesis
GameStop is likely to miss Q4 EPS estimates as a result of higher new videogame hardware and softer pre-owned and value game sales, Chukumba said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here).
Newly appointed CEO Michael Mauler has outlined a turnaround strategy that will help the company bounce back from a depressed valuation, Chukumba said.
Mauler is in the process of renegotiating terms with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) regarding GameStop’s subsidiary, Spring Mobile, which could prove a long-term driver for GameStop, the analyst said.
GameStop’s management has outlined plans to initiate “aggressive” share buybacks with savings from the Tax Cuts And Jobs Act, according to Loop Capital Markets.
Price Action
At the time of publication, GameStop shares were down 0.07 percent at $14.01.
Related Links:
Take Two's New Games, Digital Distribution Shift Underpin Bullish KeyBanc Thesis
What is Melvin Capital, And What Does It Want With electronic Arts?
Photo by BentleyMall/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for GME
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2017
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2017
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2017
|Macquarie
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Anthony Chukumba gaming Loop Capital Markets Michael MaulerAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.