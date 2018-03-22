GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s new CEO’s turnaround strategy is likely to capture investor attention 2018, according to Loop Capital Markets. The video game retailer reports fourth-quarter results after the close Wednesday, March 28.

The Analyst

Analyst Anthony Chukumba reiterated a Buy rating on GameStop and lowered the stock’s price target from $28 to $26.

The Thesis

GameStop is likely to miss Q4 EPS estimates as a result of higher new videogame hardware and softer pre-owned and value game sales, Chukumba said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here).

Newly appointed CEO Michael Mauler has outlined a turnaround strategy that will help the company bounce back from a depressed valuation, Chukumba said.

Mauler is in the process of renegotiating terms with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) regarding GameStop’s subsidiary, Spring Mobile, which could prove a long-term driver for GameStop, the analyst said.

GameStop’s management has outlined plans to initiate “aggressive” share buybacks with savings from the Tax Cuts And Jobs Act, according to Loop Capital Markets.

Price Action

At the time of publication, GameStop shares were down 0.07 percent at $14.01.

Photo by BentleyMall/Wikimedia.