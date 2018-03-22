Market Overview

Analyst Says GameStop Share Buybacks Could Alleviate 'Depressed' Valuation

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2018 2:02pm   Comments
ICYMI: GameStop, Omeros, Congress Impacts Biotechs
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

A turnaround strategy from new GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) CEO Michael Mauler could capture investor attention in 2018, according to Loop Capital Markets. The video game retailer reports fourth-quarter results after the close Wednesday, March 28. 

Analyst Anthony Chukumba reiterated a Buy rating on GameStop with a $26 price target. 

GameStop is likely to miss Q4 EPS estimates as a result of higher new videogame hardware and softer pre-owned and value game sales, Chukumba said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here).

Loop's $1.91 Q4 diluted EPS estimate is 8 cents below consensus. 

Some potential positives GameStop investors are watching for are 2018 guidance; a turnaround strategy from newly appointed CEO Michael Mauler; potential progress in renegotiating terms with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) regarding GameStop's subsidiary, Spring Mobile; and GameStop's plans for its savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Chukumba said. 

The tax savings could be used to increase stockholder returns "through more aggressive share repurchases," the analyst said. 

"Significant" stock buybacks would make Loop incrementally more positive on GameStop "given the severely depressed current valuation," he said. 

At the time of publication, GameStop shares were down 1.26 percent at $13.66. 

Take Two's New Games, Digital Distribution Shift Underpin Bullish KeyBanc Thesis

What is Melvin Capital, And What Does It Want With electronic Arts?

Photo by BentleyMall/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2017WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2017Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2017MacquarieDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Anthony Chukumba gaming Loop Capital Markets Michael MaulerAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

