A turnaround strategy from new GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) CEO Michael Mauler could capture investor attention in 2018, according to Loop Capital Markets. The video game retailer reports fourth-quarter results after the close Wednesday, March 28.

Analyst Anthony Chukumba reiterated a Buy rating on GameStop with a $26 price target.

GameStop is likely to miss Q4 EPS estimates as a result of higher new videogame hardware and softer pre-owned and value game sales, Chukumba said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here).

Loop's $1.91 Q4 diluted EPS estimate is 8 cents below consensus.

Some potential positives GameStop investors are watching for are 2018 guidance; a turnaround strategy from newly appointed CEO Michael Mauler; potential progress in renegotiating terms with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) regarding GameStop's subsidiary, Spring Mobile; and GameStop's plans for its savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Chukumba said.

The tax savings could be used to increase stockholder returns "through more aggressive share repurchases," the analyst said.

"Significant" stock buybacks would make Loop incrementally more positive on GameStop "given the severely depressed current valuation," he said.

At the time of publication, GameStop shares were down 1.26 percent at $13.66.

