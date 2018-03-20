Market Overview

Bank Of America Turns Incrementally Bullish On Qualcomm, Highlights Multiple Catalysts

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2018 1:39pm   Comments
Bank Of America Turns Incrementally Bullish On Qualcomm, Highlights Multiple Catalysts
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)'s outlook as a standalone company remains favorable ahead of four potential catalysts that can help support the stock's appreciation, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Tal Liani maintains a Buy rating on Qualcomm's stock with an unchanged $75 price target. The analyst added Qualcomm to the firm's "US 1 list," which consists of "a collection of our best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated US-listed stocks."

The Thesis

An incrementally positive view of Qualcomm's stock is based on four potential catalysts, Liani said in a note.

  • The company's pending merger with NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) will be EPS accretive;
  • Ongoing licensing negotiations with Huawei and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL); if successful on both negotiating fronts and the NXP deal closes, Qualcomm's 2019 EPS could rise to $6.85 versus current consensus EPS estimate of $3.80;
  • The departure of CEO Paul Jacobs could signal "deeper changes" including a shift in licensing, restructuring, and M&A strategies; and
  • Steeper cost cutting restructuring.

The catalysts are accompanied with a certain degree of risk, especially negotiations with Apple, but also represent a "particularly attractive buying opportunity," Liani said.

Price Action

Shares of Qualcomm were trading Tuesday around $58.11.

Image credit: Kārlis Dambrāns, Flickr

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyReinstatesUnderweight
Mar 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold
Mar 2018Deutsche BankReinstatesHold

Posted-In: Apple Supply Chain Bank of America Huawei Paul Jacobs Tal LianiAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

