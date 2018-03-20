Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Projects A Prolonged 'State Of Transition' For Oracle In Downgrade Report

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2018 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Stifel Projects A Prolonged 'State Of Transition' For Oracle In Downgrade Report
Related ORCL
The Market In 5 Minutes: Oracle, Uber, Facebook, Aramco And Toys 'R' Us
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Oracle Looking For A Slice Of Salesforce's CRM Market (Seeking Alpha)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported mixed fiscal third-quarter results Monday that led Stifel to drop its bullish stance on the stock. 

The Analyst

Stifel's Brad Reback downgraded Oracle from Buy to Hold with a newly assigned $53 price target.

The Thesis

Oracle's top-and-bottom line came in ahead of the Street's expectations, but the EPS beat was mostly driven by a lower-than-expected tax rate of 16 percent, Reback said in the downgrade note.

SaaS revenue of $1.16 billion did rise 21 percent year-over-year, but fell short of the $1.19 billion the analyst expected. In fact, the miss in the SaaS business came at a time when several of Oracle's properties like Fusion ERP and HCM saw high levels of growth, Reback said. 

Oracle said for the first time that its "legacy" acquired SaaS properties are only growing at a low single-digit rate, which is weighing on overall SaaS growth rates, the analyst said. This could imply that Oracle is seeing a mix shift within the SaaS business similar to the mix shift within the PaaS/IaaS business that was seen in the prior quarter, he said. 

Oracle's license revenue "modestly disappointed," Reback said, as revenue fell 6 percent year-over-year and maintenance revenue grew only 1 percent from a year ago.

Oracle's "lackluster" earnings report and outlook is concerning, and the company will likely remain in a "state of transition in coming years," according to Stifel. 

Price Action

Shares of Oracle were trading lower by more than 8 percent early Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley: Oracle Is A Buy Ahead Of The Q3 Print

KeyBanc Says SaaS Investors Should Remain Bullish, But Selective

Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison. Courtesy photo. 

Latest Ratings for ORCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2018KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Mar 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ORCL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brad Reback IaaS Paas SAASAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Oracle, Uber, Facebook, Aramco And Toys 'R' Us
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Fed Meeting In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ORCL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.