Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Nvidia, Apple Supplier Sinks, AT&T In Court
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Share:
ICYMI: Nvidia, Apple Supplier Sinks, AT&T In Court
Related NVDA
B Riley FBR: Nvidia Remains Attractive For Growth Investors Ahead Of Analyst Day
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Disney, AMD, RH And More
Nick's Portfolio Tournament First Round Results (Seeking Alpha)
Related T
The Week Ahead: AT&T Trial, IBM Think, Nike Earnings, And The IPO Market Comes Alive
This Day In Market History: Capital Cities Buys ABC
Nick's Portfolio Tournament First Round Results (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 19, 2018.

NVIDIA Analyst Stays Bullish

Ahead of a March 27 analyst day, B Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis says NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is as much of a buy as it ever was. Learn more about the analyst’s thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “B Riley FBR: Nvidia Remains Attractive For Growth Investors Ahead Of Analyst Day.”

The United States Vs. AT&T

Feeling confused about why the court trial AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is facing in its bid to merge with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is such a big deal? Get caught up by checking out Elizabeth Balboa’s “The US Vs. AT&T-Time Warner: Inside The M&A Trial Of The Decade.”

See Also: KeyBanc: The Tesla Model 3 Is Fast And Elegant, But Maybe Too Simple

Apple Supplier Falls On Rumor

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 19 percent Monday after a report that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was looking to produce displays for its own devices at a secret U.S. facility. Learn more, in Jayson Derrick’s “Universal Display Under Pressure Amid Report Apple Wants To Develop Its Own Screens.”

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Feb 2018B. RileyMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Rumors Previews Legal Events After-Hours Center Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + NVDA)

Baird Analyst Breaks Down Apple's In-House Manufacturing Report
B Riley FBR: Nvidia Remains Attractive For Growth Investors Ahead Of Analyst Day
The Market In 5 Minutes: AT&T, Facebook Data, Apple Screens, Google Shopping And More
Universal Display Under Pressure Amid Report Apple Wants To Develop Its Own Screens
The US Vs. AT&T-Time Warner: Inside The M&A Trial Of The Decade
How Do Fitbit's Versa, Ace Stack Up Against Competitors?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.