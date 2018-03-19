ICYMI: Nvidia, Apple Supplier Sinks, AT&T In Court

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 19, 2018.

NVIDIA Analyst Stays Bullish

Ahead of a March 27 analyst day, B Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis says NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is as much of a buy as it ever was. Learn more about the analyst’s thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “B Riley FBR: Nvidia Remains Attractive For Growth Investors Ahead Of Analyst Day.”

The United States Vs. AT&T

Feeling confused about why the court trial AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is facing in its bid to merge with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is such a big deal? Get caught up by checking out Elizabeth Balboa’s “The US Vs. AT&T-Time Warner: Inside The M&A Trial Of The Decade.”

Apple Supplier Falls On Rumor

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 19 percent Monday after a report that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was looking to produce displays for its own devices at a secret U.S. facility. Learn more, in Jayson Derrick’s “Universal Display Under Pressure Amid Report Apple Wants To Develop Its Own Screens.”