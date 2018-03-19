ICYMI: Nvidia, Apple Supplier Sinks, AT&T In Court
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 19, 2018.
NVIDIA Analyst Stays Bullish
Ahead of a March 27 analyst day, B Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis says NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is as much of a buy as it ever was. Learn more about the analyst’s thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “B Riley FBR: Nvidia Remains Attractive For Growth Investors Ahead Of Analyst Day.”
The United States Vs. AT&T
Feeling confused about why the court trial AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is facing in its bid to merge with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is such a big deal? Get caught up by checking out Elizabeth Balboa’s “The US Vs. AT&T-Time Warner: Inside The M&A Trial Of The Decade.”
Apple Supplier Falls On Rumor
Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 19 percent Monday after a report that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was looking to produce displays for its own devices at a secret U.S. facility. Learn more, in Jayson Derrick’s “Universal Display Under Pressure Amid Report Apple Wants To Develop Its Own Screens.”
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2018
|B. Riley
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
