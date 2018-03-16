Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson Downgrades Wayfair In The Face Of Increased Competition From Overstock
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2018 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson Downgrades Wayfair In The Face Of Increased Competition From Overstock
Related W
ICYMI: Cigna And Express Scripts, AMD And Nvidia, Amazon And Wayfair
Should Amazon Buy Wayfair? Loop Capital Makes The Case
After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/15/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related OSTK
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; Amyris Shares Surge Following Q4 Results
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Overstock.com -11% after SEO fail (Seeking Alpha)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares closed down nearly 6 percent Friday after D.A. Davidson issued a bearish report expressing concern indicates over Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK)'s comments that the online retailer would increase spending to take more market share in the home furnishing space.

The Analyst

Analyst Tom Forte downgraded Wayfair from Neutral to Underperform and maintained a price target of $65.

The Thesis

Wayfair’s plans to significantly increase advertising are likely a reaction to increased competition with Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), Forte said in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“While we acknowledge that Overstock’s management has gone out of its way in the past to discredit Wayfair’s business model — investment spending to drive customer acquisition and market share — we believe increased competition for the online home category could have an ever greater negative impact on Wayfair's operating results" than initially suggested by the company's guidance, Forte said. 

D.A. Davidson's downgrade does not solely come due to increased competition, but also because shares have "reinflated" after falling moret than 22 percent after Wayfair's Q4 earnings miss, the analyst said. If shares fall significantly on the Overstock news, Forte said he'd be open to adjusting the rating.  

A path exists for both Wayfair and Overstock to grow in tandem, he said. 

“Should Wayfair and Overstock take share from traditional brick and mortar retailers in the home category as more offline dollars move online, Overstock’s new business strategy may not materially affect Wayfair." 

Price Action

Wayfair shares were down 5.97 percent at $78.95 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Should Amazon Buy Wayfair? Loop Capital Makes The Case

WayFair Falls 15%, Citron Says Q4 Earnings Affirms Belief Company Is Running A 'Terminal Business Model'

Disclosure: The author own shares of Overstock.

Latest Ratings for W

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018DA DavidsonDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Mar 2018Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for W
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citron Research DA Davidson e-commerceAnalyst Color Short Sellers Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK + W)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; Amyris Shares Surge Following Q4 Results
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Energy XXI Gulf Coast Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Buckle Profit Tops Expectations
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on W
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.