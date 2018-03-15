Market Overview

Broadcom Still A Top Pick Among Analysts Despite Blocked Merger

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 11:13am   Comments
Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)'s pursuit of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has come to an end after President Donald Trump blocked the deal. While Singapore-based Broadcom is free to pursue acquisitions of other U.S.-based companies, Wall Street analysts are now resuming coverage of the stock under the assumption it will remain a standalone company in the near-term.

The Analysts

  • Bank of America's Vivek Arya resumed coverage of Broadcom's stock with a Buy rating and $340 price target.
  • Deutsche Bank's Ross Seymore resumed coverage of Broadcom's stock with a Buy rating and $325 price target.

Arya: Multiple Positive Attributes

BofA's bullish investment thesis for Broadcom is based on a plethora of factors, Arya said in a research report. They include:

  • A diversified product portfolio across mobile broadband, cloud switching, enterprise storage and AI chips.
  • A sector-leading 2.8-percent dividend yield and an attractive valuation of 16x on CY2018E P/E with the potential to move higher to 20x.
  • A sustainable long-term organic sales outlook of 6-to-8 percent.
  • An industry-leading operating margin of 48.9 percent, with a path to move above 50 percent over the next six to eight quarters.
  • The potential for best-in-class 40 percent free cash flow.
  • The stock is still trading at a 20-percent discount to peers.

Seymore: Focus On Free Cash Flow

Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm ended in "disappointment," but the company can now resume its prior strategy of allocating its free cash flow between dividends and M&A deals, Seymore said in a research report.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the company increases its mix toward dividends, and cash returns will become an "increasingly dominant metric on which the company is valued," the analyst said. 

Latest Ratings for AVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2018Bank of AmericaReinstatesBuy
Mar 2018Deutsche BankReinstatesBuy

