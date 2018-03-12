ICYMI: Micron, Teflon Tesla, BlueLinx Acquisition, Citron Vs. Netflix

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 12, 2018.

Nomura Doubles Down on Micron

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares got a lift Monday as Nomura’s Romit Shah increased his price target on the stock to $100. Learn more about his thesis in “Nomura Nearly Doubles Micron Price Target, Says Semiconductor Maker Has Further Upside Ahead.”

Citron’s Andrew Left Takes Aim At Netflix

Short seller Andrew Left took to CNBC to explain his latest bearish forecast. This time, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has drawn the trader’s ire, due to its valuation. Jayson Derrick reports.

Acquisition Sends Stock Soaring - For The Acquiror

It's typical to see a stock take off when it’s announced it will be acquired, but in the case of BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE: BXC), news that the company would acquire Cedar Creek sent the stock up nearly 100 percent at its intraday high. Learn more, in Jayson Derrick’s “BlueLinx Stock Soars On Cedar Creek Acquisition.”

Teflon Tesla

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) further cemented its cult stock status. A weekend report that the company had halted Model 3 production in February seemed not to influence investors, who saw the stock rise notably higher despite the bad press. Read “Tesla's Stock Unaffected By Report Of Factory Downtime.”