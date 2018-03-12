McDonald's: Buy The Pullback, Says BMO
Market overreaction to concerns over McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD)’s soft near-term comp trajectory has created a buying opportunity, according to BMO Capital Markets.
The Analyst
Analyst Andrew Strelzik reiterated an Outperform rating and $190 price target on McDonald’s.
The Thesis
Despite alarming investors and triggering a pullback, same-store sales softness will likely prove to be temporary, Strelzik said in a Monday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)
McDonald’s has a "solid playbook of internal initiatives,” and wage growth among the lowest 50 percent of earners is likely to reaccelerate comps, according to Strelzik, who maintained a 3-percent same store sales growth outlook beyond the first quarter.
McDonald’s cash flow generation outlook still remains strong — the company should generate roughly $7 billion of run-rate free cash flow early in 2020, according to BMO — and will still make the stock attractive once comp growth re-accelerates, the analyst said.
“As MCD’s comp softness proves temporary, investor focus likely will revert to its free cash flow potential in a normalized capex environment.”
Price Action
At the time of publication, shares of McDonald’s were trading up 0.4 percent at $157.89. BMO’s $190 12-month price target implies 16.8-percent upside.
Photo by Bryan Hong/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for MCD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Mar 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
