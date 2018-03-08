In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The Latest Mega-Merger

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) announced it would acquire Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) for about $96 a share in cash and stock. Take a look at the details, and what strategic benefits the companies expect, in Jayson Derrick’s “Cigna To Buy Express Scripts In $67 Billion Deal: What You Need To Know.”

Active Managers May Be Missing Out On These Semis

There are a handful of semiconductor stocks, the hot-ticket item of the market last year, that are underrepresented in the portfolios of active fund managers, Bank of America said in a note. Among them are semi fan favorites Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Wayne Duggan has more, in “4 Semiconductor Stocks Grossly 'Underowned', According To Bank Of America.”

Should They Or Shouldn’t They?

If you’re Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), it seems there’s very little you can’t do. Since the acquisition of Whole Foods last year, many have speculated what type of deal the king of all e-commerce might pursue next. See why one firm thinks Amazon should target the furniture space next, in Wayne Duggan’s “Should Amazon Buy Wayfair? Loop Capital Makes The Case.”