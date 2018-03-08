Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gene Munster: Tesla Could Add Billions In Revenue With Ride-Sharing
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2018 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
Gene Munster: Tesla Could Add Billions In Revenue With Ride-Sharing
Related TSLA
Dear Activists: Buying Stock Can Effect More Change Than Selling It
Bernstein: Is Tesla The Greatest 'Bottleneck' To Its Own Success?
Musings on Tesla's ride-sharing opportunity (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is still ironing out the kinks in its Model 3 production, but at least one observer says one of the company’s biggest long-term opportunities has nothing to do with selling cars.

The chance of Tesla operating its own fleet of self-driving ride-sharing vehicles by 2023 is greater than 50 percent, Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster said in a Wednesday note

A 'Substantial Advantage' Over Ride-Share Competitors

Tesla’s fleet could add between $2 billion and $6 billion in annual high-margin revenue by that time, Munster said.

Tesla owners would also likely be allowed to add their vehicles to Tesla’s fleet on a part-time basis, similar to the system used by  Uber. Loup Vetures estimates Tesla owners could earn nearly $6,900 annually by participating in the ride-sharing fleet.

While Munster does not anticipate that Tesla can take a majority of the U.S. ride-sharing business, he said Tesla could reach 4 to 10 percent market share by 2023.

“If several key obstacles are overcome, most notably achieving autonomy, Tesla will have a handful of substantial advantages over competitors in the space,” said the former Piper Jaffray analyst. 

Trailing The Motor City?

If Tesla does launch a self-driving ride-sharing service by 2023, it will likely be four years behind competitor General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), which recently said it plans to launch its own fleet of self-driving cars in 2019.

Earlier this year, Navigant Research said Tesla is dead last in the autonomous vehicle technology race among 19 companies developing the technology. Navigant said GM and Waymo, the auto unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), are currently leading the race.

Related Links:

New Names, Old Classics Among Short Sellers' Top Stocks

Are Fundamentals Back In Play? Keep Eye On Price-To-Earnings Values

Photo courtesy of Telsa. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Citic SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Autonomy Gene Munster Loup Ventures ride-sharingAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GM)

Largest Stock Holdings Of Andreas Halvorsen's New-Look Viking Global
The State Of Travel And Mobility Startups Around The World
Another Analyst Sees Amazon Shares Rising To $1,700
Dear Activists: Buying Stock Can Effect More Change Than Selling It
Should You Steer Clear Of Auto ETFs And Stocks?
Here's Why Facebook Stock Is Actually Cheap Right Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.