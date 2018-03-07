ICYMI: Netflix, Another Crypto Crash, And The New 'Dumb Phone'

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

“More Than A Phone”

Amid concerns over smartphone addiction, one entrepreneur seeks to introduce a sleek, bare-bones device for those yearning for a more austere device. In an exclusive conversation with Brett Hershman, co-founder of the company producing the “Light Phone” explains how the product polarizes tech fans.

Netflix Bull Run Overdone?

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt thinks the recent outperformance of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has pushed the stock price beyond reason. Elizabeth Balboa details the firm’s thesis in “Stifel: Netflix's 70% Run Is Overdone.”

Another Crypto Crash

Headline risk took its toll on bitcoin and other digital currencies Wednesday. Wayne Duggan explains, in “Bitcoin Tumbles, Other Cryptos Fall Out Of Bed Amid Renewed Risk Concerns.”