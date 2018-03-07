Market Overview

ICYMI: Netflix, Another Crypto Crash, And The New 'Dumb Phone'
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Netflix expects $15B in subscription revenue in 2018 (Seeking Alpha)
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

“More Than A Phone”

Amid concerns over smartphone addiction, one entrepreneur seeks to introduce a sleek, bare-bones device for those yearning for a more austere device. In an exclusive conversation with Brett Hershman, co-founder of the company producing the “Light Phone” explains how the product polarizes tech fans.

Related Link: Wonder Women Of Weed: Amanda Ostrowitz, From Federal Reserve Bank Regulator To Cannabis Compliance Entrepreneur

Netflix Bull Run Overdone?

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt thinks the recent outperformance of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has pushed the stock price beyond reason. Elizabeth Balboa details the firm’s thesis in “Stifel: Netflix's 70% Run Is Overdone.”

Another Crypto Crash

Headline risk took its toll on bitcoin and other digital currencies Wednesday. Wayne Duggan explains, in “Bitcoin Tumbles, Other Cryptos Fall Out Of Bed Amid Renewed Risk Concerns.”

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2018BairdMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jan 2018BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

