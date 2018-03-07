Market Overview

DA Davidson Downgrades CommerceHub Following Buyout
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBA), a distributed e-commerce network for retailers and brands, announced Tuesday morning open an agreement to be bought by private-equity firms GTCR and Sycamore Partners for $1.1 billion in cash.

Reacting to the announcement, the stock settled Tuesday's session up about 23 percent at $22.50.

The Analyst

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte downgraded CommerceHub from Buy to Neutral.

The Thesis

The CommerceHub buyout is a reflection of the significant cash flow the company generates on revenues, Forte said in a note. The deal is due to close in the third quarter of 2018.

"We also see durability in its cash flows as there is a large and growing need for its services among traditional retailers – to increase their assortments by leveraging CommerceHub's large network of drop shipment vendors to more effectively compete against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)," the analyst said.

Considering DA Davidson's $23 price target, the per-share take-out price of $22.75 seems appropriate, prompting the downgrade, the analyst said.

If the acquisition doesn't go through, DA Davidson sees three potential catalysts over the next 12 months.

  • New client wins, internationally and for grocery;
  • Monetization from new client wins; and
  • Better-than-expected sales due to the secular shift of e-commerce and the implementation of drop shipments strategies to increase virtual inventories.

The Price Action

CommerceHub shares were up about 10 percent over the past year.

Latest Ratings for CHUBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2017DoughertyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHUBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

